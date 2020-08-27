UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Finalizes Preparations For Muharram Processions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Rescue 1122 finalizes preparations for Muharram processions

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed Thursday said that 3,000 rescue personnel had been deployed across the province during holy month of Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed Thursday said that 3,000 rescue personnel had been deployed across the province during holy month of Muharram.

He said this during a visit of supreme command post here.

He said that 60 ambulances, 20 firefighters had been deployed at various Imambargahs to cope with any emergency like situation.

The DG said that preparations had been finalized to provide medical facilities to Azadars, adding leaves of Rescue 1122 personnel had been canceled.

Dr Khatir Ahmed said that emergency medical response unit would be present in Saddar and Kohati area of the city.

He said Rescue 1122 had set up medical campuses at various places to provide medical aid on the spot.

The DG said that Rescue 1122 had provided additional medicines and other essential items to the districts administration in the Muharram.

Related Topics

Visit Saddar Rescue 1122 Post Muharram

Recent Stories

Collector Customs Visits LCCI, assures business co ..

56 minutes ago

Afridi acclaims unflinching Turkish support for op ..

10 minutes ago

Tarbela dam likely to attain its maximum conservat ..

10 minutes ago

Gandapur asks to ensure KSP protection

10 minutes ago

Weekly bazaars to remain closed on Ashura; announc ..

10 minutes ago

No change in Pakistan’s policy on Kashmir issue: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.