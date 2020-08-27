Rescue 1122 finalizes preparations for Muharram processions

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed Thursday said that 3,000 rescue personnel had been deployed across the province during holy month of Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed Thursday said that 3,000 rescue personnel had been deployed across the province during holy month of Muharram.

He said this during a visit of supreme command post here.

He said that 60 ambulances, 20 firefighters had been deployed at various Imambargahs to cope with any emergency like situation.

The DG said that preparations had been finalized to provide medical facilities to Azadars, adding leaves of Rescue 1122 personnel had been canceled.

Dr Khatir Ahmed said that emergency medical response unit would be present in Saddar and Kohati area of the city.

He said Rescue 1122 had set up medical campuses at various places to provide medical aid on the spot.

The DG said that Rescue 1122 had provided additional medicines and other essential items to the districts administration in the Muharram.