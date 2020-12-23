Rescue 1122 firefighters overcome fire at petrol pump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 on Wednesday actively overcame fire at a petrol pump situated at Jaranwala-Bachiana Road and saved it from blast and major damage.

Police spokesman said that fire erupted at the petrol pump when its workers were busy in filling petrol in a motorcycle.

The fire engulfed the petrol filling machine.

On receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot. They brought the fire under control after hectic efforts and save petrol pump from major destruction.