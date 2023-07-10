Rescue-1122 flood relief camps at Ravi River

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) has established flood relief camp at River Ravi to deal with any flood related emergency.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Wahla said here on Monday that these camps were set up at Mari Pattan and Mauza Alam Shah where rescue teams, along with necessary equipment, boats and ambulances would remain alert round-the-clock.

He also visited the camps and directed the rescue staff to keep them updated about flood related situation in the River Ravi so that in-time steps could be taken to save people in case of a flood-like situation in the river.