Rescue 1122 flooded with hoax calls

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Rescue 1122 stressed the urgent need for greater public awareness and responsible

use of emergency services revealing that out of 6,074 calls received in October, only 3,803 were

genuine emergencies.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Hussain Shah emphasized the importance of using the emergency number responsibly and urged citizens to only dial 1122 in real emergencies. He added that it was vital to facilitate the citizen for those in a critical need. Overall, during October, Rescue 1122 Sargodha responded to 6,803 emergencies and rescued 4,359 individuals. The service maintained an impressive average response time of under seven minutes, he added. As per monthly report, the breakdown of emergencies includes 945 traffic accidents, 15 fire incidents, 94 cases of violence, two drowning cases, 11 building collapses, 9 electric shocks, and 1,555 medical emergencies.

Of those rescued, 432 were transferred to hospitals, while others were treated on the spot. Similarly, 12 people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Additionally, Rescue 1122 transferred 400 patients to hospitals for specialized care. It also rescued 17 animals.

Mazhar Hussain shared the service’s dedication to public welfare and stated that their priority was to provide timely and quality emergency services.

As the winter season is in progress, Mazhar Hussain Shah advised the public to take extra precautions, especially against the increased risk of electric shocks. He recommended avoiding contact with electric poles and wires, using non-metallic clotheslines.

He also urged the public to follow traffic laws and local government guidelines, particularly asked motorcyclists to wear helmets and avoid speeding.