Rescue 1122 foils suicide attempt by citizen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 on Friday foiled the suicide attempt of a citizen who was trying to jump down from Qazafi chowk flyover over a domestic dispute, here.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call that a citizen was trying to jump down from a flyover.

The Rescue team timely responded and pulled down the man from the wall by using professional skills.

The person stated that he was trying to commit suicide because his family was not letting him use the rickshaw for work.

The man was handed over to the police and it launched legal action against him.