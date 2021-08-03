Rescue 1122 foils suicide attempt, saves person from drowning in Kabul river

Rescue 1122 Tuesday foiled a suicide attempt by a person who jumped into Kabul river to end his life near Kashti Pul area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Tuesday foiled a suicide attempt by a person who jumped into Kabul river to end his life near Kashti Pul area.

According to details, a person suddenly jumped into Kabul river at Kashti area and was about to be drowned.

In the meanwhile, the Rescue divers received emergency call from onlookers and forthwith reached to the site and saved the person from drowning.

Later, the person told the Rescue team that he wanted to commit suicide. However, the prompt response of Rescue divers saved him who was later shifted to a hospital for treatment.