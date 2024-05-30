Rescue 1122 for adopting preventive measures in heatwave

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) District Emergency Officer Mazhar

Shah on Thursday stressed people for adopting precautionary measures

to avoid heat-wave.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said it was vital to raise awareness among

people about symptoms of heat-wave.

He advised people to stay indoors during the sunshine,wear light clothes

and cover heads with clothes.