Rescue 1122 For Adopting Preventive Measures In Heatwave
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) District Emergency Officer Mazhar
Shah on Thursday stressed people for adopting precautionary measures
to avoid heat-wave.
Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said it was vital to raise awareness among
people about symptoms of heat-wave.
He advised people to stay indoors during the sunshine,wear light clothes
and cover heads with clothes.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16 lawbreakers netted1 minute ago
-
Journalist community serving state with devotion: DPO1 minute ago
-
110 pc increase in scenes featuring tobacco in popular shows: Cancer Society1 minute ago
-
Pre-flood mock exercise held at river Chenab1 minute ago
-
ECP delists PTI intra-party election case amid bench unavailability1 minute ago
-
Agriculture university Dera students get Benazir scholarships2 minutes ago
-
Youth electrocuted in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Five arrested, weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
SED develops model project to reduce out of school kids ratio11 minutes ago
-
Scholarships awarded to martyrs of Tank police children22 minutes ago
-
Robbers loots mobile shop in Chichawatni22 minutes ago
-
One killed in traffic accident22 minutes ago