Open Menu

Rescue 1122 For Adopting Preventive Measures Against Heat Wave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Rescue 1122 for adopting preventive measures against heat wave

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah on Sunday stressed for adopting precautions to mitigate heat-related illnesses.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that intense heat waves were being reported across many parts of the globe due to global warming.

Therefore, it is vital to raise awareness among people about the symptoms associated with extreme heat exposure. He added that tiredness, dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea, sweating, rapid heartbeat, dark urine etc are its symbols. "The number of fatal heart attacks and strokes may also increase due to extreme heat wave," he warned.

He advised people to stay indoors during mid-day hours, keep well hydrated, wear light clothes and a hat with sunglasses.

Related Topics

Punjab Heat Wave May Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

18 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

18 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

18 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

18 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

18 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

18 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

18 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

18 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

19 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan