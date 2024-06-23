Rescue 1122 for adopting preventive measures against heat wave

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah on Sunday stressed for adopting precautions to mitigate heat-related illnesses.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that intense heat waves were being reported across many parts of the globe due to global warming.

Therefore, it is vital to raise awareness among people about the symptoms associated with extreme heat exposure. He added that tiredness, dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea, sweating, rapid heartbeat, dark urine etc are its symbols. "The number of fatal heart attacks and strokes may also increase due to extreme heat wave," he warned.

He advised people to stay indoors during mid-day hours, keep well hydrated, wear light clothes and a hat with sunglasses.