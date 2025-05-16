Open Menu

Rescue 1122 For Adopting Preventive Measures In Wake Of Heat Wave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) District Emergency Officer(DEO),Mazhar Shah on Friday stressed for adopting precautions to mitigate heat-related illnesses.

According to a spokesperson,DEO said that intense heat waves were being reported across many parts of the globe due to global warming.

Therefore it was vital to raise awareness among people about the symptoms associated with extreme heat exposure.

He added that they were tiredness,dizziness,muscle cramps,nausea,sweating,rapid heartbeat,dark- colored urine etc.

The number of fatal heart attacks and strokes may also increased due to extreme heat wave",he warned.

He advised people to stay indoors during mid-day hours,keep well hydrated,wear light clothes and a hat with sunglasses.

