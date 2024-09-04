Open Menu

Rescue 1122 For Responsible Use Of Service

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Rescue 1122 stressed the urgent need for greater public awareness and responsible

use of emergency services revealing that out of 46,074 calls received in August, only 9,803 were

genuine emergencies.

District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian emphasized the importance of using the emergency number responsibly and urged citizens to only dial 1122 in real emergencies. He added that it was vital to facilitate the citizen for those in a critical need.

Overall, during August, Rescue 1122 Multan responded to 9,803 emergencies and rescued 9,359 individuals. The service maintained an impressive average response time of under seven minutes, he added. As per monthly report, the breakdown of emergencies includes 2,345 traffic accidents, 115 fire incidents, 294 cases of violence, six drowning cases, 31 building collapses, 180 electric shocks, and 5,555 medical emergencies. Of those rescued, 4,032 were transferred to hospitals, while 4,965 were treated on the spot.

Similarly, 362 people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Additionally, the Rescue 1122 service transferred 400 patients between hospitals for specialized care. It also rescued 17 animals.

Dr Hussain Mian shared the service’s dedication to public welfare and stated that their priority was to provide timely and quality emergency services.

He also mentioned Rescue 1122’s swift response during the recent urban flooding, where citizens were safely evacuated to secure locations.

As the monsoon season is in progress, Dr Hussain advised the public to take extra precautions, especially against the increased risk of electric shocks. He recommended avoiding contact with electric poles and wires, using non-metallic clotheslines.

Dr Hussain also urged the public to follow traffic laws and local government guidelines, particularly need for motorcyclists to wear helmets and avoid speeding.

