Rescue-1122, Forest Department Conduct Mock Drill To Tackle Forest Fires
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A mock drill to control forest fires was held near the Shahzada area in Tehsil Pasrur, organised by the Rescue-1122.
Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, the drill aimed to minimise damage and ensure a timely response to forest fires. Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob led the exercise, with Tehsil Incharge Asim also present. The volunteer team from Union Council Shahzada and the Forest Department first demonstrated a fire extinguishing model, followed by the rescue team’s own practical demonstration.
DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal reassured that Rescue Services are always prepared to respond swiftly in emergencies, urging the public to call Rescue 1122 promptly to prevent further damage. He emphasized the importance of vigilance, noting that Sialkot district has 64 forests covering around 104,000 acres. Forest Department staff were urged to remain on high alert and seek timely assistance in emergencies.
Recent Stories
AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025
Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..
At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI
UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..
Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue-1122, Forest Department conduct mock drill to tackle forest fires5 minutes ago
-
300,000 kites seized, 2 arrested15 minutes ago
-
Artists asked to submit their entries for exhibition till March 2034 minutes ago
-
Narcotics smuggling bid foiled, 7kg drugs recovered in DI Khan34 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts classical music evening35 minutes ago
-
Early cotton sowing campaign to kick-start from Feb 1535 minutes ago
-
Focus on education necessary to tackle emerging global challenges: Governor Kundi35 minutes ago
-
DG Pakistan Halal Authority visits ICCBS : UoK35 minutes ago
-
One dies, two injure as Speedy Truck hit Car45 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead in DI Khan city45 minutes ago
-
SC deliberates civilian trials in military courts, hearing adjourned to Thursday45 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of Gandapur's plea with instructions45 minutes ago