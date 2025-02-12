Open Menu

Rescue-1122, Forest Department Conduct Mock Drill To Tackle Forest Fires

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A mock drill to control forest fires was held near the Shahzada area in Tehsil Pasrur, organised by the Rescue-1122.

Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, the drill aimed to minimise damage and ensure a timely response to forest fires. Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob led the exercise, with Tehsil Incharge Asim also present. The volunteer team from Union Council Shahzada and the Forest Department first demonstrated a fire extinguishing model, followed by the rescue team’s own practical demonstration.

DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal reassured that Rescue Services are always prepared to respond swiftly in emergencies, urging the public to call Rescue 1122 promptly to prevent further damage. He emphasized the importance of vigilance, noting that Sialkot district has 64 forests covering around 104,000 acres. Forest Department staff were urged to remain on high alert and seek timely assistance in emergencies.

