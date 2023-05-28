UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Gears Up To Handle Possible Floods

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Rescue-1122 gears up to handle possible floods

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has finalized all arrangements to cope with any flood situation during upcoming monsoon season while the training of the volunteers is underway which would be completed soon.

A comprehensive action plan for preventing flood in Nullah Leh and other nullahs of the town during monsoon season has been devised aimed at mitigating flood damages in Rawalpindi.

Efforts are being made to improve coordination and communication amongst the departments concerned.

Steps are also being taken to enhance public awareness about situations that lead to increase in flood risk, to develop and gear up overall capabilities of the departments to manage flood related disasters.

Rescue-1122 spokesman informed that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema had inspected mock exercise of Rescue-1122 organized the other day at Rawal Dam to deal with the flood situation.

The DC also checked Rescue 1122's preparations made to handle flood situation and other administrative issues including relief activities.

The DC was briefed about the equipment being used to deal with the flood situation.

The DC said that all the departments concerned were alert to cope with any flood situation.

A system to give timely information to the public had been devised, he said and directed the authorities to keep all the equipment fully functional besides maintaining their complete record.

Regular duty roster of the staff should be made and all necessary staff be instructed to ensure their availability in case of emergency, he added.

