Rescue-1122 gets 17 transport ventilators

LAHORE, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Rescue-1122 on Monday received 17 transport ventilators as a donation from Ferozsons and American business Forum (ABF).

A delegation of ABF handed over 17 Digital Transport Ventilators (DTVs) to Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer for providing advance life support to corona patients.

The DG Rescue distributed 17 ventilators to Emergency Ambulance Service of major cities in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG Rescue Punjab said that rescue service had shifted over 13,582 corona patients to various hospitals, quarantine and isolation centers across the province during the first wave of COVID-19.

Apart from, the PES had established Expo Rescue Triage Center and over 7000 patients were provided immediate care. Keeping in view the 2nd wave of coronavirus and recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the service organized training of Senior Emergency Medical Technicians (SEMT) at Emergency Services academy to dedicate staff on a ventilator ambulance for facilitating critical corona victims in major districts of Punjab.

He thanked American Business Forum and Ferozsons for donating 17 ventilators to Rescue Service to cope with the existing situation.

Speaking on the occasion, ABF President Vaseem Anvar and Osman Khalid Waheed, CEO of Ferozsons Laboratories said, "Keeping in view, the current healthcare situation collective efforts are required and American Business Forum believe that all businesses need to show solidarity and work together to cope with COVID-19.

These ventilators, known as Umbulizers, have been developed by Pakistani students at Harvard, MIT, and Boston University, and have received an emergency use authorization from the USFDA, they added.