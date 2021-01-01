UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Hafizabad Responded To 11,781 Emergencies In 2020

JALALPUR BHATTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Hafizabad responded to 11,781 emergencies in the year 2020.

According to District Emergency Officer Engineer Ahmed Kamal, the Rescue 1122 received 184,095 calls during the year 2020 out of which 11,781 were emergency calls while 172,314 were spontaneous calls. The Rescue 1122 provided assistance to 14,366 patients within the standard response time.

Rescue 1122 Hafizabad responded to 11,781 emergency calls including 3,684 road accidents, 5,998 medical emergencies, 191 fire incidents, 398 crime calls, 23 sinking incidents, 14 building collapses, 01 cylinder explosion incidents and 1472 miscellaneous incidents.

As many as 522 people died, 3,168 injured were given first aid on the spot while 10,676 were shifted to hospital.

During the year 2020, 3,959 people were shifted to hospitals in major cities under the Patient Transport / Referral Service from hospitals across the district.

The Rescue 1122 received a large number of bogus calls in the year 2020. In this regard, the District Emergency Officer has appealed to the media representatives to support the Rescue 1122 to create awareness among the people about the dangers of bogus calls and minimize the number of bogus calls.

