Rescue 1122 Handled 434 Emergencies During Eid Days

Published May 06, 2022 | 06:52 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) received 352 emergency calls and handled 434 emergencies during Eid holidays in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for Rescue-1122 said on Friday that Rescue 1122 received 352 emergency calls including 248 calls of motorcycle accidents and responded promptly to rescue the victims.

The teams rescued 434 persons including 330 males and 104 women, out of which 237 victims were shifted to hospitals and first aid was provided to 197 injured.

During the Eid days, 4 persons also lost their lives in different incidents, he added.

