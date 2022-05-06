Rescue-1122 handled 490 emergencies during Eid-ul-Fitr

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided medical services to 490 victims in Sargodha with an average response time of 5-6 minutes during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Emergency Office Muhammad Hassan said on Friday that out of total 490 emergencies, around 150 were related to traffic accidents, 298 medical, 16 related to fire, 11 of various crimes, 12 of falling from height, 30 of miscellaneous emergencies while the first aid was provided to 52 people on-the-spot.