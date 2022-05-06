UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Handled 490 Emergencies During Eid-ul-Fitr

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Rescue-1122 handled 490 emergencies during Eid-ul-Fitr

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided medical services to 490 victims in Sargodha with an average response time of 5-6 minutes during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided medical services to 490 victims in Sargodha with an average response time of 5-6 minutes during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Emergency Office Muhammad Hassan said on Friday that out of total 490 emergencies, around 150 were related to traffic accidents, 298 medical, 16 related to fire, 11 of various crimes, 12 of falling from height, 30 of miscellaneous emergencies while the first aid was provided to 52 people on-the-spot.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Holidays Traffic Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Asian Games in China postponed: POA

Asian Games in China postponed: POA

21 seconds ago
 Anwerzeb for timely completion of development proj ..

Anwerzeb for timely completion of development projects

23 seconds ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs350 to Rs132, 350 per to ..

Gold prices increase by Rs350 to Rs132, 350 per tola 6 May 2022

25 seconds ago
 Russia's Turchak Says Locals in Kherson Region Wil ..

Russia's Turchak Says Locals in Kherson Region Will Decide Its Fate

8 minutes ago
 RCCI to organize technology conference and Expo in ..

RCCI to organize technology conference and Expo in June

9 minutes ago
 2,661 criminals held, looted items worth Rs 119.8 ..

2,661 criminals held, looted items worth Rs 119.8 mln recovered in April

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.