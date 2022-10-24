Rescue 1122 handles 131 patients in 138 emergencies in last week

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue 1122 shifted and provided first medical aid to 131 patients while tackling a total of 138 emergencies during the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah Khan, says its spokesman.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies during the week which include 105 medical, 20 road accidents, four fire incidents, one drowning and four recoveries.

During these emergencies, a total of 131 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 2612 calls were received by the emergency service, but 2105 of them were irrelevant or fake, which were avoided, he further said.

During the referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 74 patients were benefited or rescued.

He said a total of 68 referral-related emergencies were handled, in which 22 patients were shifted from one tehsil to another tehsil while 46 emergency patients were shifted from one district to another district for medical treatment.

He said the Rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary gadgets and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.