Rescue 1122 Handles 342 Emergencies In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 07:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Rescue-1122 responded to 342 emergencies across Multan district during the last 24 hours, rescuing 566 people.

According to official data, 327 emergencies were reported in Multan city, 10 in Shujabad, and five in Jalalpur Pirwala.

Out of these, 71 were road traffic accidents, with 69 occurring in Multan and two in Shujabad. No road accident was reported in Jalalpur Pirwala.

As many as 211 medical emergencies were attended, including 201 in Multan, six in Shujabad, and four in Jalalpur Pirwala. Rescue teams also handled four crime emergencies and 39 miscellaneous incidents.

Overall, 566 people were rescued including 352 in Multan, 11 in Shujabad, and 203 in Jalalpur Pirwala.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 teams evacuated 233 flood-affected individuals and 45 animals from the flood-hit areas of River Chenab and River Sutlej, shifting them to safer locations.

