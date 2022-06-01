UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Handles 4564 Emergencies In Month Of May

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 07:51 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 authorities have handles 4567 number of emergencies by providing timely help to people in the province during the outgoing month of May 2022.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, out of the total number of 4567 emergencies, around 3958 were related to provision of medical cover to patients.

In the month of May, around 630 traffic accidents were reported in the province, 136 incidents of fire, 62 crime, 37 of recovery, one of building collapse and five of cylinder blasts, the statement added.

Rescue 1122 shifted around 300 patients from one hospital to another hospital for better treatment.

During these emergencies around 47 persons breath their lost due to injuries or illnesses, the statement continued.

