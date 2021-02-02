Rescue 1122 Haripur issues performance report of Jan 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 district Haripur Tuesday released January 2021 performance report where 205 emergency services have been provided during the month.

This was disclosed by the District Rescue 1122 Officer Sahriq Riaz Khan Khattak in a press statement.

He further said that during the month of January, Rescue 1122 has responded to 205 emergencies including 190 medical services where 8 people have lost their lives.

Shariq Riaz stated that Rescue 1122 Haripur efficiently participated in the rescue work of 57 road accident, provided first aid to the injured and shifted serious injured to the hospitals.

Rescue 1122 Haripur also provided the best services to the people during medical emergencies and recovered people, precious household and electronic equipment during 11 fire incidents.

District Rescue officer stated that during two scuffles and 9 miscellaneous incidents have been provided medical and other services.

Joining hands with other departments to fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, Rescue 1122 Haripur has also performed duties of disinfection and chlorination of various public places and roads of the district.

Rescue 1122 also launched an awareness campaign about coronavirus and conducted lectures at schools, colleges and other educational institutions of the district.

According to the report, Rescue 1122 Haripur has received 9685 phone calls where unfortunately 8403 calls were fake or incorrect.