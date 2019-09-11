Rescue 1122 Haripur to continue its operation till 15th Shawal

Rescue 1122, the emergency service of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has provided medical facilities to 250 mourners during the 9th and 10th of Moharram processions

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Rescue 1122 , the emergency service of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , has provided medical facilities to 250 mourners during the 9th and 10th of Moharram processions.

According to Rescue 1122, on the 9th and 10th of Moharram, Rescue 1122 Haripur led by the Emergency Officer Amjad Khan established three medical camps for different processions to provide first aid to the mourners.

In the three medical camps, six medical technicians, 20 rescue workers, three ambulances and one fire vehicle were deputed where all sorts of emergency equipment and medicine were present to tackle any emergency situation.

Rescue 1122 provided its services to 250 mourners on 9th and 10th Moharram processions while rescued 300 people in 46 different emergencies from 1st Moharram to 10th Moharram.

People of Haripur appreciated the role of rescue 1122 during the Moharram procession and provision of their medical services to the mourners.