Rescue-1122 helped 189,149 victims during October

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Emergency Services Department (ESD) Punjab Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer reviewed the emergency operational performance of the districts for the month of October 2024.

He was presiding over the monthly operational performance review meeting held at Emergency Services Headquarters, here on Friday.

The data revealed that Punjab Emergency Service rescued 189,149 victims while responding to 196,509 emergencies across Punjab during the month of October, 2024 while maintaining an average response time of 8 minutes by the Ambulance Service and 4 minutes by the Motorbike Rescue Service in Urban Areas of Punjab. The Fire Service responded to 1758 fire incidents and saved losses worth Rs 3.3 billion by timely response and professional fire-fighting. Rescue 1122 not only saved humans but also rescued 1140 animals during previous month.

The Secretary expressed serious concern over 43,197 road traffic crashes, 983 electrocutions, 65 drowning emergencies and 47 structural collapse incidents during October, 2024. He was presiding over the monthly operational performance review meeting held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Friday, which was attended by Regional Emergency Officers (REOs), District Emergency Officers (DEOs) of Punjab via video link and the Registrar Emergency Services academy, Administrator ESD, Deputy Director Operations, Provincial Monitoring Officer and head of the wings of Emergency Services Department. All DEOs shared their operational performance of their respective districts while discussing major emergencies, challenges, case studies, lessons learned and initiatives of their districts.

On this occasion, the Secretary ESD was apprised about monthly emergency statistics which included total 196,509 emergencies responded by Rescue Service in last month. Out of total emergencies 128,272 were medical emergencies, 43,197 were road traffic accidents, 4,101 crime incidents, 4,863 falls/ slip, 1,758 fire incidents, 5,306 delivery cases, 2,094 occupational injuries, 983 electric shock, 1,140 animal rescue operations, 284 Burn Cases, 65 drowning incidents, 47 structural collapses and 4,399 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

The data further revealed that 336 people died in 43,197 Road Traffic Crashes in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 8,889 occurred in Lahore in which 29 people died. Similarly, 3,082 RTCs in Faisalabad, 2,682 RTCs in Multan, 2,414 in Gujranwala, 1,542 in Rawalpindi and 1,525 in Sheikhupura while the remaining 23,063 accidents took place in 31 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 348 incidents in Lahore, 130 in Faisalabad 83 in Multan, 77 in Rawalpindi, 76 in Okara and 72 in Sheikhupura.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer expressed serious concern over the loss of 336 lives in road traffic crashes in last month. He advised to adopt electric bikes and urged motorbike riders to follow traffic laws, always drive in the extreme left lane and maintain a speed limit of less than 50 km/h to reduce crashes. He stated that with the active participation of all stakeholders, we can achieve the “United Nations' one vision” which is 50 percent reduction in road traffic crashes by 2030.