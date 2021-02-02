Rescue-1122 helped 3,180 victims of emergencies during January

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue 1122 has responded to 3,459 emergencies and rescued 3,180 affectees during the month of January.

Officials said the average response time to rescue citizens from an emergency remained 6.81 minutes.

The emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded to include: 1065 road traffic accidents, 1898 medical emergencies, 84 fire emergencies, 89 crime calls and 319 other miscellaneous emergencies.

Furthermore out of 3459 rescued victims 835 have been provided first aid at the site and 2094 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi, he added.