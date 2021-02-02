UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Helped 3,180 Victims Of Emergencies During January

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Rescue-1122 helped 3,180 victims of emergencies during January

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue 1122 has responded to 3,459 emergencies and rescued 3,180 affectees during the month of January.

Officials said the average response time to rescue citizens from an emergency remained 6.81 minutes.

The emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded to include: 1065 road traffic accidents, 1898 medical emergencies, 84 fire emergencies, 89 crime calls and 319 other miscellaneous emergencies.

Furthermore out of 3459 rescued victims 835 have been provided first aid at the site and 2094 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Road Traffic Rawalpindi SITE January Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

PM makes conditional offers to resign

15 minutes ago

DEWA’s AI services anticipate, shape the future

16 minutes ago

Chairman of DP World visits Dubai International Ai ..

32 minutes ago

SC issues notices to AGP, foreign office, other re ..

5 minutes ago

PESCO takes action against 22 power pilferers

5 minutes ago

KP govt finalizes arrangements to observe 'Kashmir ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.