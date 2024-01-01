Rescue 1122 helped 53,896 people last year

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Sargodha provided medical assistance to 53,896 people in an average response time of 8.3 minutes during the last year.

These views were expressed by District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah while briefing the media on the release of the report of Rescue Sargodha for the year 2023 here on Monday.

He said that medical help was provided in 11,958 road accidents, 38,917 medical, 1,162 various crimes, 38 cases of drowning, 23 building collapses, 5,467 miscellaneous and 535 fire emergencies. First medical aid was provided to 18,264 people on the spot, he added.