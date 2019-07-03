UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Helped 6,542 Persons In June

Wed 03rd July 2019

Rescue 1122 helped 6,542 persons in June

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Multan rescued 6,542 persons by responding to 6,524 emergency calls during the last month of June

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) -:Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Multan rescued 6,542 persons by responding to 6,524 emergency calls during the last month of June.

Dstrict Emergency Officer, Dr Kaleemullah disclosed this while presiding over a meeting to review monthly performance of Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday.

He highlighted that Rescue 1122 received 2,202 emergency calls of road accidents, 111 of fire, 3,545 of medical,166 of crime and 310 other miscellaneous emergency calls during last month.

Rescue 1122 shifted 3,854 patients to different hospitals,provided first aid to 2,480 patients, whereas 208 people died on the spot.Rescue 1122 responded to each call within an average of seven minutes,he added.

