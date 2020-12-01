UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Helped 7,995 Victims Of Different Incidents Last Month

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Rescue-1122 helped 7,995 victims of different incidents last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, teams rescued a total of 7,995 victims of different incidents during the month of November.

A spokesperson Zahid Latif said that 4,375 victims were provided first aid on-the-spot while 4,375 were shifted to hospital.

Of them, 424 succumbed to their injuries or ailments in hospital.

He said that total 117,150 calls were received by the Rescue-1122, of which 7,905 were of emergency nature and 19,080 were made for seeking information. As many as 2,736 calls were about road accident, 4,276 about medical emergencies, 103 fire incidents, 205 crime, five about drowning, seven building collapses, one cylinder blast and 572 were other emergencies.

