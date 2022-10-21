Rescue 1122 helpline restored

UrduPoint.com

Helpline of Rescue 1122 has been restored after removing faults, here on Thursday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Helpline of Rescue 1122 has been restored after removing faults, here on Thursday night.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Zahid Latif said that Rescue helpline 1122 developed some technical faults due to which the general public felt annoyance.

Therefore, Rescue 1122 provided two landline numbers and requested the general public through electronic, print and social media to contact Rescue 1122 through landline numbers 041-9201540 and 041-9201541.

However, Rescue 1122 engineers strived hard and removed technical faults from the helpline. Now Rescue helpline was fully working and the people could contact on 1122 in case of any emergency, he added.

