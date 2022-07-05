UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 High Alert To Cope With Flood Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The model emergency service Rescue 1122 is fully equipped to cope with the possible flood in the Leh Nullah during the rain.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the rescue staff would be on standby to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood victims in low-lying areas.

The Rescue 1122 has requested people not to stand on the banks of low-lying areas along Leh Nullah during flood and follow instructions given by the flood control room.

Meanwhile, the City District Government Rawalpindi has completed all the arrangements to cope with the flood situation.

