Rescue 1122 Hold Training For Teachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Rescue 1122 hold training for teachers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :-:The 1122 conducted a three-day training session for teachers of the City Public school at Model Complex City Public School on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, basic life-saving training, including first aid, was imparted to teachers by rescuers.

On this occasion, Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid said teachers should also provide the first aid training to students so that they could help people in an emergency.

