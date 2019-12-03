UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Holds BLS Training For LHWs

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:51 PM

Rescue 1122 holds BLS training for LHWs

Emergency Rescue Service 1122 Tuesday arranged a Basic Lifesaving Training (BLS) for Lady Health Workers (LHWs) of Green Star

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Emergency Rescue Service 1122 Tuesday arranged a Basic Lifesaving Training (BLS) for Lady Health Workers (LHWs) of Green Star.

The training was meant to aware health workers about contemporary preventive measure to save precious lives and the significance of applying new techniques.

Training was conducted by Medical Trainer of Rescue 1122, Aizaz Mahmood and Iftikhat Ahmad who also demonstrated techniques and methods being used to save lives during emergencies and fire.

Meanwhile, University Police and law enforcers foiled a bid of terror by recovering three hand grenades and devises used in bomb making from an under construction plot situated in Sameeabad locality.

The bombs were later diffused by a team of Bomb Disposal Squad.

