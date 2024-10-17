Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Holds CERT Competition To Improve Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 09:30 PM

The Punjab Emergency Department (Rescue 1122) has organized Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) competition here on Thursday to improve performance of the rescuers and volunteers

As many as 16 teams from union council level participated in the competition held at Central Rescue Station GTS Chowk.

SP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal attended the function as chief gust while District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Zafar Iqbal, Manager Airport Security Tasneem Akhtar, ex-Director Faisalabad Arts Council Tariq Chaudhry, Secretary RTA Tariq Gill, Executive Director K&M Muhammad Shahid Nizami, General Manager K&M Mian Javaid Rafiq and others were also present on the occasion.

The rescue teams demonstrated their skill, expertise and capabilities to deal with all kinds of emergencies including rescuing victims, providing first aid, and shifting them to hospitals for treatment.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said that there were about 12000 volunteers in all union councils and educational institutions of the district and they were divided into more than 1000 CERT teams so that their performance could be improved for saving maximum number of people during natural calamities.

Later, commendation certificates were also distributed among the best performers.

