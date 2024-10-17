Rescue 1122 Holds CERT Competition To Improve Performance
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 09:30 PM
The Punjab Emergency Department (Rescue 1122) has organized Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) competition here on Thursday to improve performance of the rescuers and volunteers
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Department (Rescue 1122) has organized Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) competition here on Thursday to improve performance of the rescuers and volunteers.
As many as 16 teams from union council level participated in the competition held at Central Rescue Station GTS Chowk.
SP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal attended the function as chief gust while District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Zafar Iqbal, Manager Airport Security Tasneem Akhtar, ex-Director Faisalabad Arts Council Tariq Chaudhry, Secretary RTA Tariq Gill, Executive Director K&M Muhammad Shahid Nizami, General Manager K&M Mian Javaid Rafiq and others were also present on the occasion.
The rescue teams demonstrated their skill, expertise and capabilities to deal with all kinds of emergencies including rescuing victims, providing first aid, and shifting them to hospitals for treatment.
District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said that there were about 12000 volunteers in all union councils and educational institutions of the district and they were divided into more than 1000 CERT teams so that their performance could be improved for saving maximum number of people during natural calamities.
Later, commendation certificates were also distributed among the best performers.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 16.11 billion
Extensive awareness, proper research and firm belief can turn tide against cance ..
PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: Minister
No evidence found in private college incident: CCPO Lahore
LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, others
ECB makes back-to-back interest rate cuts as inflation falls
NAPHDA violation of financial obligations abandoned 'Low-Cost Housing Project' i ..
US retail sales pick up pace in September
China’s solar industry faces challenges but some companies stay ahead of time
Team capable of performing in challenging situations: Collingwood
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sector investors
TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total trafficked comprises women: Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Extensive awareness, proper research and firm belief can turn tide against cancer: Chairman PAEC31 seconds ago
-
PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: Minister32 seconds ago
-
No evidence found in private college incident: CCPO Lahore34 seconds ago
-
LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, others38 seconds ago
-
NAPHDA violation of financial obligations abandoned 'Low-Cost Housing Project' in Ali Pur: Tarar9 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sector investors2 hours ago
-
TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total trafficked comprises women: Tarar2 hours ago
-
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviews progress on Serena Chowk ..2 hours ago
-
NA passes resolution for hoisting successful SCO summit2 hours ago
-
Iran ready to work with all Pakistani industries: consul general2 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan, Commander 12 Corps attend Khuzdar Jirga2 hours ago
-
First ever NCLEX exam for nurses pursuing employment abroad in December: Salik2 hours ago