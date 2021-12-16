UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Holds Fateh Khawani For APS Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 02:56 PM

Rescue 1122 holds Fateh Khawani for APS martyrs

Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held Fateha Khawani for the departed souls of APS martyrs on Thursday and paid glowing tributes to the little heroes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held Fateha Khawani for the departed souls of APS martyrs on Thursday and paid glowing tributes to the little heroes.

Speaking on the occasion of APS tragedy 75h anniversary, Director-General Dr Khatir Ahmed said," we salute to the greatness, courage and supreme sacrifices of the students, what he called "little flowers" of Army Public school.

" He said the incident of 16 December has left an indelible mark on the nation and Rescue 1122 stations across the province were organised special prayers and Fateha Khawani for martyred APS students,He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended the scope of Rescue 1122 to the entire province to provide the best services in case of terrorism, natural and emergency incidents.

He said that Rescue 1122 was equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and was currently providing services in 33 districts of the province.

