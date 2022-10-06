UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Holds Fire Safety, First Aid Training In KU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A team of Rescue 1122 led by District Training Incharge, Yasir Khattak Thursday visited Kohat University (KU) and imparted basic training of fire safety and first aid to students.

The training was aimed to enable students to save precious lives during natural calamities and emergency situation.

Rescue officials said after training students would be in a better position to help victims and assist rescue workers to do their job effectively.

They said these activities would continue for capacity building of students and to prepare them for better utilization of their capabilities during emergency situation.

