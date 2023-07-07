Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Holds Flood Rescue Mock Exercise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 08:13 PM

The second flood rescue mock and camp management exercise was held at the River Jehlum in Tehsil Sahiwal on Friday, in which caretaker Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal was the chief guest

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The second flood rescue mock and camp management exercise was held at the River Jehlum in Tehsil Sahiwal on Friday, in which caretaker Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal was the chief guest.

All district government departments participated in the exercise.

Officers from Police, education, Health, Irrigation departments, assistant commissioner Sahiwal, livestock, Social Welfare Department, PDMA coordinator, and Community Emergency Response Teams participated. The rescue teams presented demonstration of rescuing the flood affected people.

District Emergency Officer Sargodha Mazhar Shah gave detailed briefing about the purpose and importance of the mock exercise.

The minister appreciated the quality of service delivery. He expressed his satisfaction at rescuers' preparedness level, quick and efficient response to rescue a drowning person and highly appreciated turned-out rescue staff.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mohsin Salahudin accompanied the provincial minister. He said that all district government departments have prepared their emergency contingency plans to cope with any flood emergency during urban and flash flooding.

