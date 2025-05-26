Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Holds Flood Response Drill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Rescue 1122 holds flood response drill

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) In a proactive move to enhance preparedness for potential flood emergencies, a comprehensive flood mock exercise was conducted in Kot Ghulam, Gujrat, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk.

The exercise was jointly organized by the District Administration Gujrat and Rescue 1122. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizar Hayat Bhatti, Emergency Officer Umar Akbar, and representatives from the Health Department, Civil Defence, Municipal Corporation, Police, education Department, and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) participated in the exercise.

The objective of the drill was to assess the coordination, readiness, and response capabilities of district departments through a practical simulation. Activities included rescue operations, use of boats, provision of first aid, and evacuation of affected individuals to safer locations.

Deputy Commissioner Virk praised the performance of all participating departments and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property. He said that all departments are working in close coordination to ensure a timely and effective response to any flood-related threats.

Recent Stories

ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority f ..

ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority fines 23 entities

7 minutes ago
 e& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI G ..

E& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI Graduate Programme'

7 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its si ..

Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with ..

22 minutes ago
 SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dub ..

SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai

22 minutes ago
 Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remai ..

Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreig ..

Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates NBD sig ..

37 minutes ago
UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthe ..

UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties

52 minutes ago
 From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty ..

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..

2 hours ago
 Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representa ..

UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

2 hours ago
 Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan