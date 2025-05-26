Rescue 1122 holds flood response drill

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) In a proactive move to enhance preparedness for potential flood emergencies, a comprehensive flood mock exercise was conducted in Kot Ghulam, Gujrat, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk.

The exercise was jointly organized by the District Administration Gujrat and Rescue 1122. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizar Hayat Bhatti, Emergency Officer Umar Akbar, and representatives from the Health Department, Civil Defence, Municipal Corporation, Police, education Department, and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) participated in the exercise.

The objective of the drill was to assess the coordination, readiness, and response capabilities of district departments through a practical simulation. Activities included rescue operations, use of boats, provision of first aid, and evacuation of affected individuals to safer locations.

Deputy Commissioner Virk praised the performance of all participating departments and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property. He said that all departments are working in close coordination to ensure a timely and effective response to any flood-related threats.