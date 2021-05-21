UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Holds Global Road Safety Week

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Rescue 1122 holds Global Road Safety Week

SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 on Friday organized an awareness march in connection with Global Road Safety Week.

Spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Rana Waseem said the week was being celebrated in Pakistan like all over the world with an aim to reduce rate of accidents by creating awareness among people.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid, Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf, District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal and a large number of citizens participated in it.

On this occasion, Regional Emerge Officer Syed Kamal Abid, while talking to APP, said :" A joint responsibility of all of us is to create awareness among people about road safety.

He added: " It is a moral and national duty of all of us to come forward and play pivotal role for promoting traffic rules".

