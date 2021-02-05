UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Holds Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Rescue-1122 organized a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Friday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal led the rally which was commenced from Central Rescue Station Kutchery road and culminated at kutchery chowk.A large number of rescue officers and officials attended the rally.

While addressing,Iqbal said that Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein and the people of Pakistan stood with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in all circumstances.

He also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the occupant Indian army in the Held Valley.

Later,Special prayers were offered at Central Rescue 1122 Station for the freedom of Kashmir.

app/ir

