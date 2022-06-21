UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Holds Mock Exercise

June 21, 2022

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Rescue-1122 on Tuesday organized a mock exercise at BRB canal Ganda Singhwala to cope with any flood-like situation during the monsoon season.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal who was chief guest, said the purpose of such like exercises was to test skills and capabilities of departments concerned to combat with floods.

He inspected the equipment used for rescue and relief operation in the mock exercise.

The DC said the district administration was fully prepared to deal with any flood like situation.

He appreciated the performance and quality of training of rescuers.

District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Engineer Sultan Mehmood and other officers concerned were also present.

