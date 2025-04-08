Rescue 1122 holds mock exercise

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 conducted a mock exercise at Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Sialkot to prepare for timely action in emergency situations.

According to a spokesperson, Rescue 1122, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, conducted a mock exercise at Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Sialkot to prepare for any emergency situation such as fire and earthquake. The aim of the exercise was to train the students, teachers and staff studying in the college so that everyone can save their lives in any emergency situation.

During the mock exercise, in addition to rescuing people trapped inside the building in case of fire, a practical model of bringing down people trapped in a high-rise building and controlling the fire in time was presented.

Rescue 1122 not only set up stalls of rescue, water rescue and fire equipment, but also presented a practical model of operating these equipment in an emergency.

The rescue mock exercise was commanded by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal while the operational command was given by Tehsil Incharge Sialkot Muhammad Raza, Incident Command Control Room Incharge Imran Saleemi, Field Hospital Muhammad Imran LFR and Fire Sector Commander Nadeem Akhtar LFR.

President Social Worker Rose Welfare Ashfaq Nazar, Coordinator Fire Safety Khawaja Muhammad Safdar College (KMSMC) Sialkot Dr. Usman, and Focal Person Superintendent Arsal Butt were also present on the occasion of the mock exercise.

On this occasion, the Principal of the college, Prof. Dr. Huma Kiani reviewed the mock exercise and appreciated the rescue efforts and said that the purpose of such mock exercises is to prepare ourselves for the upcoming emergency situations and we should know what our next step should be in an emergency situation.

She thanked the rescue team for conducting the successful mock exercise.

DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that Rescue 1122 is always ready to serve the public. Under the vision of Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, we are playing our role in making the society safe and healthy and in this regard, community training is ongoing.