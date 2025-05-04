Rescue 1122 Holds Mock Exercise
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) arranged a large-scale mock exercise at District Headquarters Rescue 1122 Faisalabad.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Zafar Iqbal led the activity which focused on the preparedness of Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) in the face of current situation and potential flooding scenarios.
Male and female rescue scouts from various union councils including Tehsil Chak Jhumra, Tehsil Jaranwala, Tehsil Samundri and Tehsil Tandlianwala participated in the mock exercise actively.
They were assigned simulated emergency tasks to assess their awareness, training and practical skills.
The participants showcased impressive emergency response capabilities while executing tasks that reflected their training and readiness to protect lives and property.
Speaking on the occasion, DEO Zafar Iqbal appreciated performance and dedication of rescue scouts and said that every rescue scout was a valuable asset. He highlighted the importance of strengthening coordination among CERTs to ensure timely and effective response to the emergencies.
These community teams play a key role as first responders especially in crisis situations in safeguarding the public, he added.
