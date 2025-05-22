Rescue-1122 holds mock exercise

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, held mock exercises in the area of Gogera branch canal, tehsil Jaranwala, to prepare the staff to deal with any possible flooding situations.

Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Aurangzeb Goraya supervised the exercises. PDMA representatives, Rescue and Safety Officer Jaranwala Muhammad Shahid, officers of Social Welfare, Civil Defense, Canal Department, Livestock and Agriculture, as well as rescue staff and volunteers also participated.

Relief camps were set up by the Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Livestock and Canal Departments on the occasion.

The Assistant Commissioner inspected all the camps and expressed satisfaction over the preparations.

He also inspected the equipment used for the rescue and relief during the flooding situation.

Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Shahid gave a complete briefing about the equipment used in rescue and relief.