Rescue 1122 holds mock exercise

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 conducted mock exercise to meet possible flood threats at Wattoo Wali Jhaal as part of pre-flood arrangements started by district government on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi witnessed the exercise along with AC Shabbir Dogar, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum.

The exercise was aimed at shifting the stranded people to safer places. The various departments including Rescue, Health, Livestock and others also registered for setting up of medical camps.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas said that the purpose of mock exercise was to review the presentations regarding flood and such exercises help to check the tools condition and to enhance liaison among the departments.

The district administration had completed flood fighting plan to handle any possible flood threats.

The buildings had also been selected to establish relief camps in case of flood. The departments concerned have also submitted certificates with DC office about functioning of machinery.

The Livestock department has started animal vaccination in riverside.

DC also visited 7/9 - R Rehman Garh and 10/30-R basic health centres to review health facilities there.

He checked the attendance of medical staff and cleanliness arrangements and talked with relatives of patients about the medical treatment facility.

Providing better health facilities to masses is top priority, DC said.