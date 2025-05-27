Rescue 1122 Holds Mock Exercise Amid Pre-monsoon Preparedness
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) held a comprehensive mock aquatic exercise at Shishmahi Canal Airport Road, simulating flood scenarios in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season.
The event aimed to evaluate and strengthen the district’s flood response capabilities. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq was the chief guest. In his address, he praised the performance of Rescue 1122, calling it "the best service for providing swift and effective emergency response." He commended the excellent coordination and readiness of all involved departments, emphasizing the importance of preparedness in safeguarding lives and property during floods. During the event, the DC also inspected stalls set up by the Rescue, Livestock, and Health departments, appreciating the efforts in community engagement and awareness.
District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain briefed attendees on the preparation measures for the monsoon season.
He highlighted that the exercise involved a detailed review of rescue gear—including water crafts, inflatable boats, OBM engines, life jackets, life rings, ropes, scuba gear, and other emergency equipment. A practical demonstration was conducted, illustrating rescues of individuals trapped in water, immediate medical assistance, and rapid transfer to hospitals.
The exercise saw active participation from multiple departments, including the District administration, Health, Livestock, Civil Defence, Irrigation, Police, and the Metropolitan Corporation. Baqir Hussain emphasized that the exercise not only tested operational readiness but also reinforced interdepartmental coordination, ensuring swift and coordinated responses in real flood situations. The event underscored the district’s commitment to flood preparedness, with a focus on assessing equipment functionality and enhancing collaborative emergency response efforts.
