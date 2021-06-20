UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Holds Mock Exercise To Avert From Flood

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Rescue 1122 holds mock exercise to avert from flood

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :In order to tackle any emergency situation of flood the Rescue 1122 organized a Mock Exercise at Sarki Chenab-Indus rivers junction Tehsil Alipur on Sunday.

The health department, Livestock, Agriculture and other departments participated in the Mock Exercise.

In-charge Rescue 1122 Alipur stressed upon the training to handle any emergency like situation in a better way along with provision of life safety items.

He said that emergency response kits provided by Langar Wah organisation would be helpful at riverine areas.

The participants hailed the Rescuer's practical demonstrations of shifting of flood stranded people on safer places by rescuing, provision of first aid to injured persons and shifting at hospitals timely and saving people through swimming.

