Rescue-1122 Holds Mock Exercise To Handle Floods Emergency

Fri 12th June 2020

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, Friday held mock exercises as preparation to face possible floods situation in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, Friday held mock exercises as preparation to face possible floods situation in the district.

The mock exercise was held at Marri Pattan site near River Ravi, which was participated by two other departments -- Civil Defence and Livestock.

The purpose of holding mock exercise was to review the capacity of the departments concerned also, said Ihtesham Wahla, Emergency district officer.

He said that people's lives could be saved by providing in-time response. He said that Rescue-1122 teams would remain alert round-the-clock to cope with possible flooding situation during monsoon.

The rescuers exhibited practical skills of rescuing people from flooded areas, saving the drowning persons, shifting of people to safe places through ambulances, etc. An exercise was also held about shifting of people suffering from coronavirus in flooded areas to hospitals, etc.

Rescue-1122 also set up a rescue medical flood relief camp also.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Municipal Corporation Tandlianwala Ikramullah Sindhu, Emergency Officer Operations Ghulam Shabbir, Rescue Safety Officer Tariq Siddique and other Rescue officers were also present.

