Rescue 1122 Holds Mock Exercise To Tackle Flood Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Rescue 1122 holds mock exercise to tackle flood situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 conducted Flood Preparedness Exercise at Rawal Dam to check preparedness level response strategy and further enhance the operational compatibility of Rescue 1122 teams.

Civil Defense, District education Department Rawalpindi, Pak Army, and other related departments participated in the mock exercise to avoid flood devastation. Dr. Abdul Rehman District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi briefed Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Anwar ul Haq that timely coordination and preparedness in case of flood could be helpful to safe precious human lives.

He made it clear that Rescue 1122 would fully alert for monsoon season to tackle flood like situation. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi expressed his entire satisfaction over the Rescue 1122 mock preparedness exercise and further appreciated all rescuers, community participants and government stakeholders for their high spirits to conduct flood preparedness exercise.

