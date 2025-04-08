Rescue 1122 holds mock exercises to enhance preparedness for floods

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) In anticipation of potential flood threats, Rescue 1122 conducted comprehensive flood mock exercises at the PDMA Warehouse to assess emergency preparedness and inter-agency coordination.

The exercises were held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Ms. Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, who attended the event as the chief guest along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Owaid Irshad Bhatti. District Emergency Officer Engineer Ubaidullah Khan and PDMA District Coordinator Irfan Siyal were also present on the occasion.

Various line departments, including Civil Defense, Health, Livestock, and food, participated in the event. Welfare organizations such as Doaba Foundation and Sanjh Foundation also set up informative stalls to support the cause.

DEO Engineer Ubaidullah Khan briefed the DC on the flood preparedness strategies adopted by Rescue 1122 and identified key vulnerable areas in the Muzaffargarh district that are at higher risk during flood emergencies.

Rescue personnel demonstrated a range of critical emergency response operations, including setting up an Incident Command Post, boat operations, rescuing drowning individuals, providing immediate medical aid, and safely transferring patients to hospitals. Specialized equipment related to fire, disaster response, and emergency medical services were also showcased through practical demonstrations.

Speaking to the media, DEO Ubaidullah Khan emphasized that the Primary objective of these mock drills is to evaluate Rescue 1122’s operational readiness and foster better coordination among departments in the event of a flood emergency.

The DC lauded the performance of Rescue 1122, calling it an exemplary institution for other departments. She highlighted the importance of such exercises in identifying strengths and weaknesses, enabling authorities to take timely corrective actions. She also extended her heartfelt congratulations to the entire Rescue 1122 team for organizing the drills so efficiently.