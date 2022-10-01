UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Holds One-day Training Course For Trainees Of EMFP

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Rescue-1122 organised one day training course for trainees of Emergency Medicine Foundation Programme (EMFP) at central Rescue Station here on Saturday.

These trainees are working in department of emergency medicine, Holy Family Hospital. Emergency medicine foundation programme (EMFP) is one year certificate course in specialty of emergency medicine in collaboration with Royal college of emergency Medicine, UK and Rawalpindi medical university. This program is providing an opportunity for capacity building of doctors regarding management of patients presenting in emergency department of hospitals.

The training course was organized on special directions of Prof Muhammad Umar, vice chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University.

Training provided by Dr Abdur Rehman Regional Director Rescue-1122 and his team. As many as 10 trainee doctors successfully completed this training and received certificates. This event opened new era regarding collaboration between Rescue-1122 service and Rawalpindi Medical University for better patient care.

