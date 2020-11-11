Rescue 1122 holds sports gala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Various sports events were held by the Rescue 1122 to mark sports gala here on Wednesday.

The gala was organized under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal.

Badminton Tournament won by Sialkot team while cricket match won by Gujranwala.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid, District Emergency Officer Gujranwala Mian Riffat Zia, District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal and District Emergency Officer Gujrat attended the event guests.