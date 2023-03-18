UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Holds Training Session

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Rescue 1122 holds training session

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The Rescue 1122 organized a rescue training session for the trauma center staff and doctors of the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) to prevent an emergency situation.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the purpose of the training session was to impart training to the staff, nurses and doctors working in the trauma center to extinguish fire in a case of emergency and prevent it from spreading.

Director Trauma Center Dr Ahsan Rashid and Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Anil Kumarwere also present.

